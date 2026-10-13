Trump Account expansion and new rules raise questions

Extras
White House press secretary's debut brings news of Guilfoyle's exit
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis
A Brief But Spectacular take on translating military service into civilian life
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE
Ukraine disputes Trump's claim of energy ceasefire as Russian diesel deal draws fire
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
Smithsonian's American Latino museum finds permanent home on National Mall
Rep. Omar accuses Trump of political intimidation after agents search her home