Projections show no clear winner in Israel's election

Extras
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why Trump's coalition of evangelical voters could be fraying
School principal documents Indonesia's worst wildfires in a decade
Poll gauges voter enthusiasm for both parties a week before election
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections after Trump's false claims
Democrats put economy and affordability at center of final campaign push
News Wrap: U.S. providing visas to Bolsonaro and family after loss in Brazil's election
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library celebrates his commitment to conservation
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day