Theodore Roosevelt library honors his conservation efforts

Extras
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why Trump's coalition of evangelical voters could be fraying
School principal documents Indonesia's worst wildfires in a decade
Poll gauges voter enthusiasm for both parties a week before election
Projections show no clear winner in Israel's election
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections after Trump's false claims
Democrats put economy and affordability at center of final campaign push
News Wrap: U.S. providing visas to Bolsonaro and family after loss in Brazil's election
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day