October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Netanyahu faces Israeli voters in first election since Oct. 7 and Gaza war
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the midterm outlook and possible redistricting backfire
Student-led movement ousts Serbia's right-wing ruler in historic election
Lula prevails in Brazil but Flávio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Campaigns spend big to sway voters with increasingly personal attack ads
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Candidates enter final week of campaigning with control of Congress at stake
News Wrap: AI giant Anthropic preparing for initial public offering
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode