Democrats put affordability at center of final campaign push

Extras
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
School principal documents Indonesia's worst wildfires in a decade
Why Trump's coalition of evangelical voters could be fraying
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library celebrates his commitment to conservation
News Wrap: U.S. providing visas to Bolsonaro and family after loss in Brazil's election
Poll gauges voter enthusiasm for both parties a week before election
Projections show no clear winner in Israel's election
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections after Trump's false claims
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the midterm outlook and possible redistricting backfire
Spiritual leaders unite to help keep the peace on Election Day