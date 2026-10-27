Why Trump's coalition of evangelical voters could be fraying

Extras
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
School principal documents Indonesia's worst wildfires in a decade
Poll gauges voter enthusiasm for both parties a week before election
Inside Georgia's push to rebuild trust in elections after Trump's false claims
Democrats put economy and affordability at center of final campaign push
Projections show no clear winner in Israel's election
News Wrap: U.S. providing visas to Bolsonaro and family after loss in Brazil's election
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library celebrates his commitment to conservation
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the midterm outlook and possible redistricting backfire