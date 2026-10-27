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PBS News Hour

Poll gauges voter enthusiasm for both parties in midterms

Season 2026 Episode 219 | 6m 17s

A new PBS News/NPR/Marist poll released on Tuesday shows Democrats hold an eight-point lead among likely voters. With independents, that lead grows to 13 points. Geoff Bennett breaks down the poll results and what it tells us with Domenico Montanaro of NPR.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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