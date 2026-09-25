Brooks and Capehart on Trump's warm welcome for China's Xi

Extras
September 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Xi wraps up 3-day state visit with Trump
Mexico's foreign secretary on Trump, cartel violence and U.S. trade talks
What the Supreme Court's voter-citizenship database decision means for the midterms
GOP's big bet on Texas Latino voters could backfire in midterms
Wrongfully detained Iranian American journalist remains jailed in Iran after 2 years
Health care costs a major concern for voters ahead of midterms
Syrian dancer reflects on escaping ISIS and finding freedom through ballet
September 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How the diesel price spike is rippling through nearly every part of the economy