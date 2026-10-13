New White House press secretary announces Guilfoyle's exit

Extras
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump Accounts expand to millions of children, but new rules raise questions
What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
Ukraine disputes Trump's claim of energy ceasefire as Russian diesel deal draws fire
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters
News Wrap: Riyadh airport closed after Houthi strikes that killed at least 13
Rep. Omar accuses Trump of political intimidation after agents search her home
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode