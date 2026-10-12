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PBS News Hour

Ukraine disputes ceasefire as Trump's diesel deal draws fire

Season 2026 Episode 208 | 10m 42s

President Trump blames high energy prices on Ukraine, not his war in the Middle East, and made a surprise decision to suspend sanctions against Russia on Friday. William Brangham discusses the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia war with Andrew Weiss. He’s a former State Department official and is now with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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