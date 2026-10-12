Ukraine disputes ceasefire as Trump's diesel deal draws fire

Extras
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters
Smithsonian's American Latino museum finds permanent home on National Mall
A Brief But Spectacular take on translating military service into civilian life
ICE shooting of man in New York with child in his car sparks outrage
News Wrap: Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize after long career of investigating war crimes