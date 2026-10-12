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PBS News Hour

Water access becomes top election issue for Arizona voters

Season 2026 Episode 208 | 4m 51s

For many Arizona voters, the top concern heading into the midterms isn't inflation, immigration or education. It's water. With the state gripped by prolonged drought, candidates are facing growing questions about how to secure its water future. Stephanie Sy reports for our series, Tipping Point.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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