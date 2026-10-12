'Blockers' highlights government workers who resisted DOGE

Extras
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
A Brief But Spectacular take on translating military service into civilian life
Ukraine disputes Trump's claim of energy ceasefire as Russian diesel deal draws fire
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
Smithsonian's American Latino museum finds permanent home on National Mall
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize after long career of investigating war crimes
Brooks and Capehart on the fight for Senate control in battleground states
Ke Huy Quan reflects on his family’s escape from post-war Vietnam on ‘Settle In’