A Brief But Spectacular take on giving veterans a chance

Extras
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Smithsonian's American Latino museum finds permanent home on National Mall
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP's vulnerability in the midterms
Ukraine disputes Trump's claim of energy ceasefire as Russian diesel deal draws fire
Water access becomes a top election concern for Arizona voters
How local officials are testing voting machines to ensure election integrity
‘It was a definite quid pro quo.’ GOP donor who accused Guilfoyle of corruption speaks out
ICE shooting of man in New York with child in his car sparks outrage
News Wrap: Trump announces diesel deal with Russia