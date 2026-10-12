October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
ICE shooting of man in New York with child in his car sparks outrage
News Wrap: Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
What to expect as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast as a major storm
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize after long career of investigating war crimes
Brooks and Capehart on the fight for Senate control in battleground states
Ke Huy Quan reflects on his family’s escape from post-war Vietnam on ‘Settle In’
October 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How local officials are testing voting machines to ensure election integrity
‘It was a definite quid pro quo.’ GOP donor who accused Guilfoyle of corruption speaks out
Netanyahu's handling of Oct. 7 emerges as key issue in Israeli election