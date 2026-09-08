Fighter pilot reflects on order to stop Flight 93 on 9/11

Extras
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño
Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families and leaving some behind
Lonnie Bunch on his legacy and protecting the Smithsonian from political pressure
News Wrap: NYC officials release documents showing city was aware of toxic air after 9/11
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key congressional races
How the U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting the economy on both sides of the border
Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods take effect, marking turning point in relations
September 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inside southern Lebanon's villages where Israeli occupation has upended daily life