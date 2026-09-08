Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families

Extras
Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods take effect, marking turning point in relations
News Wrap: NYC officials release documents showing city was aware of toxic air after 9/11
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key congressional races
How the U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting the economy on both sides of the border
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño
Fighter pilot reflects on order to sacrifice herself to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Lonnie Bunch on his legacy and protecting the Smithsonian from political pressure
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's midterm challenges
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Marie brings dangerous surf to California coast