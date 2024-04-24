© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR broadcast signals will be off-air or low power during tower maintenance
PBS NewsHour

April 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 116 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court weighs whether federal protections for emergency abortions override a near-total ban at the state level. After months of wrangling in the House, President Biden signs a major foreign aid package that includes tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine. Plus, we meet evangelical Christians in Ukraine caught in the crosshairs of Russia's invasion.

Aired: 04/23/24 | Expires: 05/24/24
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E115 | 57:46
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
Hush money trial judge considers if Trump violated gag order
Clip: S2024 E115 | 6:51
Watch 13:23
PBS NewsHour
Colleges struggle with balancing free speech, campus safety
Clip: S2024 E115 | 13:23
Watch 4:37
PBS NewsHour
NLRB power faces challenge in Starbucks Supreme Court case
Clip: S2024 E115 | 4:37
Watch 5:35
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Senate advances Ukraine aid bill
Clip: S2024 E115 | 5:35
Watch 7:56
PBS NewsHour
Salman Rushdie reflects on attack in new memoir 'Knife'
Clip: S2024 E115 | 7:56
Watch 5:47
PBS NewsHour
U.S. effort to force TikTok sale faces complicated path
Clip: S2024 E115 | 5:47
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
Indian government accused of ignoring deadly ethnic violence
Clip: S2024 E115 | 7:21
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E114 | 57:46
Watch 7:08
PBS NewsHour
Chinese doping 'swept under the carpet,' U.S. official says
Clip: S2024 E114 | 7:08