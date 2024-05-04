© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 126 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, what the Biden administration’s expansion of health care privacy means for people seeking abortions. Then, as American troops leave Chad and Niger, concerns rise about security and stability in Africa. Plus, how one Ukrainian family is rebuilding their life in the U.S. after losing everything in the Russian invasion.

PBS NewsHour
What Biden’s HIPAA expansion means for abortion seekers
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: UN official warns famine is spreading in Gaza
PBS NewsHour
Ukrainian family starts over in Minnesota after fleeing war
PBS NewsHour
Security concerns rise as U.S. troops leave Chad and Niger
PBS NewsHour
May 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
Vietnamese Americans honor communities in new art exhibit
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's vision for a 2nd term
PBS NewsHour
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 19 at White House
PBS NewsHour
Google antitrust trial could change how we use the internet
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Report shows interest rates slowing job growth
