PBS NewsHour

March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 84 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the deadliest massacre in Russia in decades leaves the country on edge, just days after President Putin was re-elected. Then, we look at working conditions for migrant farm workers and the role they play in U.S. economic growth. Plus, how the residents of a small Wisconsin town are dealing with a surge of migrants.

Aired: 03/22/24 | Expires: 04/22/24
