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NOVA

Interview: Hobbits, Neanderthals, and Dragon Man with Ella Al-Shamahi

58m 04s

Paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi joins Hakeem to reveal a forgotten era when Homo sapiens coexisted with at least seven other human species. From Neanderthal culture to ancient DNA rewriting history, Ella dives into human origins—and reflects on her own personal journey from creationism to leading evolutionary scientist.

Aired: 08/12/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:08:49
NOVA
Interview: The Future of AI and Us with Daniela Rus
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
Special: 1:08:49
Watch 5:52
NOVA
The Mind-Bending Physics of Origami
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Clip: S53 | 5:52
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NOVA
Why is Ice Slippery?
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
Clip: S53 | 5:48
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NOVA
The Truth about Quantum Computers
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Clip: S53 | 6:44
Watch 6:00
NOVA
Why Earth’s Core Is Younger Than Its Surface
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.
Clip: S53 | 6:00
Watch 6:08
NOVA
Does Notre Dame Sound Different Now?
Restoring Notre Dame wasn’t just about stone and stained glass.
Clip: S53 | 6:08
Watch 6:12
NOVA
The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
Clip: S53 | 6:12
Watch 5:46
NOVA
The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Clip: S53 | 5:46
Watch 5:56
NOVA
Is Electricity Instant? A Shocking Experiment from 1746
It’s taken over 250 years of shocking experiments to understand how quickly electricity moves!
Clip: S53 | 5:56
Watch 1:15:20
NOVA
Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Special: 1:15:20