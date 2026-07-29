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NOVA

Interview: The Future of AI and Us with Daniela Rus

1hr 08m 49s

Daniela Rus is a roboticist and computer scientist with MIT's CSAIL and joins Hakeem to reveal the future of of AI. From "liquid networks" in your phone to self-driving cars, she sees a future less reliant on data centers, and unpacks all the big ideas in AI today.

Aired: 07/29/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
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Clip: S53 | 5:52
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NOVA
Why is Ice Slippery?
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
Clip: S53 | 5:48
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NOVA
The Truth about Quantum Computers
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Clip: S53 | 6:44
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NOVA
Why Earth’s Core Is Younger Than Its Surface
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.
Clip: S53 | 6:00
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NOVA
Does Notre Dame Sound Different Now?
Restoring Notre Dame wasn’t just about stone and stained glass.
Clip: S53 | 6:08
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NOVA
The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
Clip: S53 | 6:12
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NOVA
The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Clip: S53 | 5:46
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NOVA
Is Electricity Instant? A Shocking Experiment from 1746
It’s taken over 250 years of shocking experiments to understand how quickly electricity moves!
Clip: S53 | 5:56
Watch 1:15:20
NOVA
Interview: Good Anxiety, Exercise, and Connection on the Brain with Wendy Suzuki
Wendy Suzuki joins Hakeem to explore anxiety, exercise, and connection as tools for a better brain.
Special: 1:15:20
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NOVA
Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Special: 1:24:42