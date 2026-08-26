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NOVA

Interview: The Hidden Math Behind Everything with Jordan Ellenberg

1hr 16m 29s

Mathematician Jordan Ellenberg joins Hakeem to discuss the math behind everything including Artificial Intelligence, personal relationships, and weather patterns. It is a conversation that spans infinite dimensions, non-euclidean concepts, and uncertainty itself.

Aired: 08/26/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 58:04
NOVA
Interview: Hobbits, Neanderthals, and Dragon Man with Ella Al-Shamahi
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
Special: 58:04
Watch 1:08:49
NOVA
Interview: The Future of AI and Us with Daniela Rus
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
Special: 1:08:49
Watch 5:52
NOVA
The Mind-Bending Physics of Origami
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Clip: S53 | 5:52
Watch 5:48
NOVA
Why is Ice Slippery?
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
Clip: S53 | 5:48
Watch 6:44
NOVA
The Truth about Quantum Computers
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Clip: S53 | 6:44
Watch 6:00
NOVA
Why Earth’s Core Is Younger Than Its Surface
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.
Clip: S53 | 6:00
Watch 6:08
NOVA
Does Notre Dame Sound Different Now?
Restoring Notre Dame wasn’t just about stone and stained glass.
Clip: S53 | 6:08
Watch 6:12
NOVA
The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
Clip: S53 | 6:12
Watch 5:46
NOVA
The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Clip: S53 | 5:46
Watch 5:56
NOVA
Is Electricity Instant? A Shocking Experiment from 1746
It’s taken over 250 years of shocking experiments to understand how quickly electricity moves!
Clip: S53 | 5:56