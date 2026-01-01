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Pacific Heartbeat

Community Protests Massive Telescope Atop a Sacred Mountain

Season 13 Episode 4 | 2m 17s

On July 20, 2019, Hawai'i Governor Ige announced the approved construction of an 18-story telescore. In response, hundreds of Native Hawaiians and protectors of Mauna Kea began protest atop the sacred mountain.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Mother Preview
Indigenous women around the Pacific seek support in their birth choices.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Standing Above The Clouds Preview
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
Preview: S13 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Pacific Heartbeat
Mauna Kea Is Respected and Protected as Their Ancestor
Two sisters, Kapulei Flores and Hāwane Rios, share a responsibility to protect Mauna Kea.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:11
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter Preview
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pacific Heartbeat
A Beautiful Dance Performance by Kumu Patrick's Men Dancers
Kumu Patrick Makuakāne designed his show to be inclusive in dance, song, and costume.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:00
Watch 2:10
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū, The Most Controversial Word In Hawaiian
What does it mean to be māhū? Kumu Patrick Makuakāne shares why it's the name of his show.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
A Paradise Lost Preview
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Preview: S13 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i, The Endagered Species Capital of the World
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:44
Watch 2:07
Pacific Heartbeat
Meet 'Ānuenue, a Palilia Bird Whose Existence is at Risk
Ānuenue is the name of a palila bird who has been killed; but his story doesn't end there.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:07
Watch 2:12
Pacific Heartbeat
Poema Teachers Her Children to Protect the Ocean and Land
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:12