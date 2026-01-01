Mauna Kea Is Respected and Protected as Their Ancestor

Extras
Indigenous women around the Pacific seek support in their birth choices.
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
Thousands of Native Hawaiians and protectors of Mauna Kea gather in protest.
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
What does it mean to be māhū? Kumu Patrick Makuakāne shares why it's the name of his show.
Kumu Patrick Makuakāne designed his show to be inclusive in dance, song, and costume.
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
Ānuenue is the name of a palila bird who has been killed; but his story doesn't end there.
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.