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Pacific Heartbeat

In Tahiti, Rava Ray was Determined to Have an Outdoor Birth

Season 13 Episode 5 | 2m 44s

Meet Rava Ray, a Tahitian photographer and artist, who sought a natural birth in the ocean for her first child. Determined with this birth plan, she and her midwife found a way to make it work.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Mother Preview
Indigenous women around the Pacific seek support in their birth choices.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:06
Pacific Heartbeat
Kimi Werner Shares the Beginning of Her First Birth Journey
Kimi Werner, Native Hawaiian free diver and spearfisher, shares her first birth journey.
Clip: S13 E5 | 3:06
Watch 2:33
Pacific Heartbeat
Learning Cook Island Birthing Traditions
Ioana Turia, competitive paddler and free diver, shares her birth journey in Rarotonga.
Clip: S13 E5 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Standing Above The Clouds Preview
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
Preview: S13 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:17
Pacific Heartbeat
Community Protests Massive Telescope Atop a Sacred Mountain
Thousands of Native Hawaiians and protectors of Mauna Kea gather in protest.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:17
Watch 2:11
Pacific Heartbeat
Mauna Kea Is Respected and Protected as Their Ancestor
Two sisters, Kapulei Flores and Hāwane Rios, share a responsibility to protect Mauna Kea.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:11
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter Preview
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:10
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū, The Most Controversial Word In Hawaiian
What does it mean to be māhū? Kumu Patrick Makuakāne shares why it's the name of his show.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:10
Watch 2:00
Pacific Heartbeat
A Beautiful Dance Performance by Kumu Patrick's Men Dancers
Kumu Patrick Makuakāne designed his show to be inclusive in dance, song, and costume.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
A Paradise Lost Preview
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Preview: S13 E2 | 0:30