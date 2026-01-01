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Pacific Heartbeat

Kimi Werner Shares the Beginning of Her First Birth Journey

Season 13 Episode 5 | 3m 06s

Meet Kimi Werner, Native Hawaiian free diver and spearfisher, as she shares the beginning of her first birth journey. Early on, Kimi didn't know where or who to turn to for questions and support about a desired birth plan-- until she met Sachiko Fukumoto and Ye Nguyen.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Mother Preview
Indigenous women around the Pacific seek support in their birth choices.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Pacific Heartbeat
In Tahiti, Rava Ray was Determined to Have an Outdoor Birth
Rava Ray, Tahitian photographer and artist, sought an ocean birth for her first child.
Clip: S13 E5 | 2:44
Watch 2:33
Pacific Heartbeat
Learning Cook Island Birthing Traditions
Ioana Turia, competitive paddler and free diver, shares her birth journey in Rarotonga.
Clip: S13 E5 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Standing Above The Clouds Preview
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
Preview: S13 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:11
Pacific Heartbeat
Mauna Kea Is Respected and Protected as Their Ancestor
Two sisters, Kapulei Flores and Hāwane Rios, share a responsibility to protect Mauna Kea.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:11
Watch 2:17
Pacific Heartbeat
Community Protests Massive Telescope Atop a Sacred Mountain
Thousands of Native Hawaiians and protectors of Mauna Kea gather in protest.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:17
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter Preview
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:10
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū, The Most Controversial Word In Hawaiian
What does it mean to be māhū? Kumu Patrick Makuakāne shares why it's the name of his show.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:10
Watch 2:00
Pacific Heartbeat
A Beautiful Dance Performance by Kumu Patrick's Men Dancers
Kumu Patrick Makuakāne designed his show to be inclusive in dance, song, and costume.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
A Paradise Lost Preview
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Preview: S13 E2 | 0:30