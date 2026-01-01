Learning Cook Island Birthing Traditions

Extras
Indigenous women around the Pacific seek support in their birth choices.
Rava Ray, Tahitian photographer and artist, sought an ocean birth for her first child.
Kimi Werner, Native Hawaiian free diver and spearfisher, shares her first birth journey.
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
Thousands of Native Hawaiians and protectors of Mauna Kea gather in protest.
Two sisters, Kapulei Flores and Hāwane Rios, share a responsibility to protect Mauna Kea.
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
What does it mean to be māhū? Kumu Patrick Makuakāne shares why it's the name of his show.
Kumu Patrick Makuakāne designed his show to be inclusive in dance, song, and costume.
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.