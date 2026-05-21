May 29, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: Rep. Matt Maddock. Topic: Property tax relief.
Guest: Lon Johnson. Topic: Michigan voters selecting candidates.
Correspondent edition. Topics: Special state senate election .
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Governor and U.S. Senate Primary races.
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Democratic convention and the house budget.
Guest: Karen Weaver. Topic: Poll updates.
Overtime segment with guest Karen Weaver.
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Guest is GOP candidate for governor Ralph Rebandt. Panel topic is the GOP convention.
Topic: MSU Journalism Students