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Off the Record

May, 21 2026 - Rep. Matt Maddock | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 46 | 27m 45s

This week the guest Rep. Matt Maddock and the lead story is property tax relief. Kyle Melinn, Craig Mauger, and Colin Jackson join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 05/20/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
May 15, 2026 - Lon Johnson | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Lon Johnson. Topic: Michigan voters selecting candidates.
Episode: S55 E45 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 8, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: Special state senate election .
Episode: S55 E44 | 27:46
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 1, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Governor and U.S. Senate Primary races.
Episode: S55 E43 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 24, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Democratic convention and the house budget.
Episode: S55 E42 | 27:45
Watch 9:42
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Karen Weaver.
Clip: S55 E41 | 9:42
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Karen Weaver. Topic: Poll updates.
Episode: S55 E41 | 27:45
Watch 13:19
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Clip: S55 E40 | 13:19
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt | OFF THE RECORD
Guest is GOP candidate for governor Ralph Rebandt. Panel topic is the GOP convention.
Episode: S55 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 3, 2026 - MSU Journalism Students | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: MSU Journalism Students
Episode: S55 E39 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 27, 2026 - Wendy Block| OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Episode: S55 E38 | 27:45