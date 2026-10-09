© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Off the Record

October 16, 2026 - Rep. Parker Fairbairn | OFF THE RECORD

Season 56 Episode 16 | 27m 45s

The guest is Representative Parker Fairbairn to join the panel's discussions about recapping the final gubernatorial debate. Chad Livengood, Beth LeBlanc and Remington Hernandez join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 10/15/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
October 9, 2026 - Sen. Darrin Camilleri | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Darrin Camilleri. Topic: Debates.
Episode: S56 E15 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
October 2, 2026 - Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter. Topic: New election polling data.
Episode: S56 E14 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 25, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: President and Candidate Opinions.
Episode: S56 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 18, 2026 - Mike Bishop | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Mike Bishop. Topic: Election Fairness.
Episode: S56 E12 | 27:45
Watch 10:39
Off the Record
September 18, 2026 Mike Bishop | OTR Overtime
Guest: Mike Bishop (R)
Clip: S56 E12 | 10:39
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 11, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Polling Data.
Episode: S56 E11 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 3, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Democratic Party Unity.
Episode: S56 E10 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 28, 2026 - Curtis Hertel | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Curtis Hertel. Topic: Money out of politics petition and the Democratic Convention.
Episode: S56 E9 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 21, 2026 - Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad. Topic: Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate.
Episode: S56 E8 | 27:45
Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 14, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary election results. Guest. Rep. Alabas Farhat
Episode: S56 E7 | 27:45