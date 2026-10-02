October 9, 2026 - Sen. Darrin Camilleri | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter. Topic: New election polling data.
Correspondent Edition. Topic: President and Candidate Opinions.
Guest: Mike Bishop. Topic: Election Fairness.
Guest: Mike Bishop (R)
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Polling Data.
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Democratic Party Unity.
Guest: Curtis Hertel. Topic: Money out of politics petition and the Democratic Convention.
Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad. Topic: Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate.
Topic: Primary election results. Guest. Rep. Alabas Farhat
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Primary election results.