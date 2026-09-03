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Off the Record

September 11, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD

Season 56 Episode 11 | 27m 45s

This week the guest is veteran pollster Richard Czuba as the panel discusses new polling data in the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Kyle Melinn, Beth LeBlanc, and Remington Hernandez join senior capital correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 09/10/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 3, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Democratic Party Unity.
Episode: S56 E10 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 28, 2026 - Curtis Hertel | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Curtis Hertel. Topic: Money out of politics petition and the Democratic Convention.
Episode: S56 E9 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 21, 2026 - Sen. Jim Runestad | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sen. Jim Runestad. Topic: Democratic Lieutenant Governor Candidate.
Episode: S56 E8 | 27:45
Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 14, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary election results. Guest. Rep. Alabas Farhat
Episode: S56 E7 | 27:45
Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
August 7, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: Primary election results.
Episode: S56 E6 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 31, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topic: August Primary.
Episode: S56 E5 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 24, 2026 - Former Lt. Governor John Cherry | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Governor candidate drop out. Guest. Former Lt. Governor John Cherry.
Episode: S56 E4 | 27:45
Watch 16:43
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OTR Overtime
Guest: Representative Matt Hall (R)
Clip: S56 E3 | 16:43
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 17, 2026 - Rep. Matt Hall | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary campaign trail. Guest: Rep. Matt Hall.
Episode: S56 E3 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
July 10, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent edition. Topics: GOP race for Governor and democratic race for U.S. Senate.
Episode: S56 E2 | 27:45