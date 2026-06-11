Extras
Can Democrats reverse Trump's retreat from NATO and Canada?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 20, 2026.
Gwen Ifill's trailblazing role in journalism
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 13, 2026.
How Hegseth escaped an impeachment effort – for now
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules