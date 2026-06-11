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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Gwen Ifill's trailblazing role in journalism

Season 2026 Episode 46 | 10m 13s

Gwen Ifill, an icon of American journalism, died 10 years ago at the much too-young age of 61. She was a friend, confidant, and adviser to so many people. The panel reflects on her trailblazing role in journalism.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E46 | 26:46
Watch 12:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Hegseth escaped an impeachment effort – for now
How Hegseth escaped an impeachment effort – for now
Clip: S2026 E46 | 12:55
Watch 14:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Clip: S2026 E45 | 14:31
Watch 8:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Clip: S2026 E45 | 8:04
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/6/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E45 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/30/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E44 | 26:46
Watch 10:01
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Clip: S2026 E44 | 10:01
Watch 13:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Clip: S2026 E44 | 13:19
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/23/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E43 | 26:45
Watch 8:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 8:37