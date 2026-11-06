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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/6/26

Season 2026 Episode 45 | 26m 45s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.

Aired: 11/05/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 14:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Clip: S2026 E45 | 14:31
Watch 8:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Clip: S2026 E45 | 8:04
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/30/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E44 | 26:46
Watch 10:01
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Clip: S2026 E44 | 10:01
Watch 13:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Clip: S2026 E44 | 13:19
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/23/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E43 | 26:45
Watch 14:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 14:28
Watch 8:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 8:37
Watch 13:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Clip: S2026 E42 | 13:50
Watch 22:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is a blue wave coming, and how will Trump react?
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 22:46