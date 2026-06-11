Republicans reckon with historic political shift

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?