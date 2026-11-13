Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/13/26

Extras
Gwen Ifill's trailblazing role in journalism
How Hegseth escaped an impeachment effort – for now
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?