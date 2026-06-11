How Hegseth escaped an impeachment effort – for now

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 13, 2026.
Gwen Ifill's trailblazing role in journalism
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Midterms test Trump’s political power
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?