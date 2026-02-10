Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened