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Washington Week with The Atlantic

As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media

Season 2026 Episode 40 | 6m 19s

As he gets agitated over losses that are piling up, President Trump has turned his anger toward a familiar target, the media. The panel discusses the assault on press freedom.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Clip: S2026 E40 | 16:30
Watch 26:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/25/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:44
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58
Watch 6:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Clip: S2026 E39 | 6:03
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Clip: S2026 E38 | 9:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 13:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Clip: S2026 E38 | 13:04
Watch 11:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Clip: S2026 E37 | 11:05
Watch 12:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Clip: S2026 E37 | 12:37