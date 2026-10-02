Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26

Extras
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?