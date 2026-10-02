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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26

Season 2026 Episode 40 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.

Aired: 10/01/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58
Watch 6:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Clip: S2026 E39 | 6:03
Watch 26:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/25/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:44
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 13:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Clip: S2026 E38 | 13:04
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Clip: S2026 E38 | 9:51
Watch 11:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Clip: S2026 E37 | 11:05
Watch 12:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Clip: S2026 E37 | 12:37
Watch 6:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Clip: S2026 E36 | 6:22
Watch 16:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Clip: S2026 E36 | 16:50