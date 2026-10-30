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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/30/26

Season 2026 Episode 44 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.

Aired: 10/29/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/23/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E43 | 26:45
Watch 8:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 8:37
Watch 14:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 14:28
Watch 13:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Clip: S2026 E42 | 13:50
Watch 22:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is a blue wave coming, and how will Trump react?
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 22:46
Watch 16:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 16:18
Watch 56:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/16/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E42 | 56:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
Watch 12:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why the map of battleground states is shifting
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Clip: S2026 E41 | 12:55
Watch 10:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Clip: S2026 E41 | 10:07