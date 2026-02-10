Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.