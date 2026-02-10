© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?

Season 2026 Episode 43 | 14m 28s

There is widespread belief on Capitol Hill that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may face impeachment proceedings. The panel discusses if that process will weaken him or if it could further embolden him with President Trump.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/23/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E43 | 26:45
Watch 8:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 8:37
Watch 13:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Clip: S2026 E42 | 13:50
Watch 22:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is a blue wave coming, and how will Trump react?
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 22:46
Watch 16:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 16:18
Watch 56:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/16/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E42 | 56:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
Watch 12:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why the map of battleground states is shifting
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Clip: S2026 E41 | 12:55
Watch 10:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Clip: S2026 E41 | 10:07
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45