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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Is a blue wave coming, and how will Trump react?

Season 2026 Episode 42 | 22m 46s

Early voting begins in Texas on Monday, and the Senate race's outcome could determine which party controls the chamber. Is there a blue wave coming, and what would Democrats do if they manage to take full control of Congress? And how will Donald Trump rule in the last two years of his presidency?

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 13:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Clip: S2026 E42 | 13:50
Watch 16:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 16:18
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
Watch 12:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why the map of battleground states is shifting
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Clip: S2026 E41 | 12:55
Watch 10:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Clip: S2026 E41 | 10:07
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Clip: S2026 E40 | 16:30
Watch 6:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:19
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/25/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:44
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58