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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26

Season 2026 Episode 41 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.

Aired: 10/08/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why the map of battleground states is shifting
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Clip: S2026 E41 | 12:55
Watch 10:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Clip: S2026 E41 | 10:07
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45
Watch 6:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
Clip: S2026 E40 | 6:19
Watch 16:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Clip: S2026 E40 | 16:30
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58
Watch 6:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Clip: S2026 E39 | 6:03
Watch 26:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/25/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:44
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 13:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Clip: S2026 E38 | 13:04