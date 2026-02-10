Trump’s Ukraine U-turn

Extras
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media