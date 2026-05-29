© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/29/26

Season 2026 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.

Aired: 05/28/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/22/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E21 | 26:46
Watch 5:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's political rampage
Trump's political rampage
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:31
Watch 17:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Clip: S2026 E21 | 17:55
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 9:51
Watch 13:27
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 13:27
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 11:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:20
Watch 11:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:56
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46