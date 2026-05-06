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Washington Week with The Atlantic

How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next

Season 2026 Episode 25 | 18m 12s

This week, the U.S. and Iran signed an agreement to end hostilities, reopen oil routes and begin negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program. But Trump's deal has been criticized at home and abroad. The panel discusses how Iran immediately benefits from the plan and whether a long-term agreement will ever be signed.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
Watch 5:35
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E25 | 5:35
Watch 3:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is America the economic engine of the world?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 3:58
Watch 16:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 16:16
Watch 5:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has America upheld the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:49
Watch 12:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is America driven by democratic ideals or self-interest?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 12:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E23 | 26:46
Watch 8:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Clip: S2026 E23 | 8:45
Watch 11:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Clip: S2026 E23 | 11:49
Watch 9:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Clip: S2026 E22 | 9:45