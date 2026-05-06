Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership